SFO bans the sale of plastic water bottles

Last month San Francisco International Airport became the first in the nation to ban the sale of plastic water bottles. The decision came as part of a larger zero-waste initiative and in compliance with a 2014 city ordinance. Under the new policy, shops, restaurants, lounges and vending machines will not be allowed to sell or offer water in plastic bottles. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own bottles and refill them at the station. The ban only applies to water bottles because so many alternatives are available. San Francisco’s airport has about 100 hydration stations that dispense free filtered water.

