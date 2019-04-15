Series 2: #7 – Chris Young | Vortex Magazine Chris Young is the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Vortex magazine, celebrating it’s 5th year this April. Chris is an advocate for the local music scene, and serves as a board member for MusicPortland. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Series 2: #6 – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Series 2: #5 – Kevin Carroll | Author, Speaker, Change Agent Flashback Episode: Series 1: #16 – Bob Moore Series 2: #4 – Chris Angelus of Portland Food Adventures | Right at the Fork Podcast Series 2: #3 – Peggy La Point | Talking Trash Podcast Series 2: #2 – Larry Crane of Jackpot! Recording Studio