Scientists are calling for a ban on glitter
Glitter. A word that strikes fear in anyone who’s had to try to clean it up. Now think of that on a larger scale. Microplastics are the essence of glitter and scientists are concerned with the impact on the world’s marine environments. According to the EPA, approximately 90% of the plastics in the marine environment are microplastics. There are various bans on microbeads in the UK and the US, but it’s time that glitter, both loose and in makeup, be held to the same standards.
