“Saved by the Bell” Reboot With Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Coming

Saved by the Bell is coming back, and fans are probably all, “I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so…scared?!” According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has given the green light to a reboot of the iconic ’90s kid-com for its upcoming streaming service, Peacock.
Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have already signed on reprise their respective roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar reportedly also in talks to return as Zack Morris. According to a press release, the reboot is about “what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar’s role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. He proposes they send the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state–including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”
Lopez and Berkley would reportedly play parents of Bayside High kids in the new version of the show. Zoinks!