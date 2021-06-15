Rumor: Billie Eilish Joins Team Jordan

Billie Eilish may have found a new way to get her kicks — by teaming up with the folks behind Air Jordans.
The sneaker-head world is buzzing after the insider site Sole Provider posted an Instagram photo of a “top secret” folder showing the Nike and Air Jordan logos alongside Billie’s official logo. Back in 2018, Eilish hyped the brand saying, “If some person doesn’t like one, they can like another one. You can like all of them, you can hate all of them, but I love all of them, really. Each shoe is a personality in itself.”
Neither Billie nor Nike has commented on the rumor.