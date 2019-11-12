Resolution passes holding fossil fuel industries accountable for future damages
Late last month Multnomah County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that will require fossil fuel industries to be held accountable for any future damages caused by the transportation of fuels like crude and oil. The resolution is part of a partnership with the City of Portland. The resolution also opposes new and expanded infrastructure for transporting or storing fossil fuels in Multnomah County. A risk analysis that begins in January, will give the city and county an idea of what policies need to be put in place to protect public health and safety in the Portland metro area.
Resolution passes holding fossil fuel industries accountable for future damages