Rare Ed Sheeran CD to Sell for $15,000
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran is usually happy when someone buys a copy of one of his albums, but he’s really ticked off about one that’s about to sell for more than $15,000!
A British man is set to auction off a super-rare copy of Spinning Man, an album Ed made “just for friends,” when he was in his early teens. Ed pressed 20 copies on his own dime and handed one out to a dude who gave him a place to stay when he was homeless and playing for change on London’s streets.
The man’s brother, known only as Kevin, found the signed CD in a drawer and thought it was pretty good — so he decided to take it to the bank. The 48-year-old tells Britain’s Daily Mail “Ed Sheeran was this wee, ginger-haired busker. [My brother] didn’t realise he would go on to be one of the world’s biggest pop stars.”
Ed referenced the record in his book, A Visual Journey, saying “In 2004, I made my very first album. There were 14 songs and they were all songs that rhymed. One lyric went: “I’m a typical average teen if you know what I mean. There are probably 20 copies and I have 19 of them. I don’t want anyone else to get hold of a copy.”