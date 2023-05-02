Random People Donated Money So Special Needs Kids Could Attend Prom (And More Good News)

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. Several special needs kids in North Carolina got to go to prom on Saturday. A parent said on Facebook that she didn’t like seeing them left out. Then random people in the community started donating to pay for their outfits, dinner, and rent a limo. Parents who chaperoned said the kids danced all night.

2. A teacher in San Diego posted a video after two former students got engaged. They hit it off after he sat them next to each other in class. Now he’s officiating their wedding. (Here’s the video.)

3. Ever had a roommate who was totally different, but you got along anyway? Animal researchers posted some shots after a wildlife camera caught three animals living together in the same den: A warthog, a hyena, and a porcupine.

4. Planet Fitness is giving teenagers FREE memberships this summer. Teens 19 and under can sign up and work out for free from May 15th to August 31st.

-Mitch-