R.E.M. + The National = Michael Stipe and the Big Red Machine
The song that Michael Stipe co-wrote with Aaron Dessner of The National is finally out.
In April, the ex-R.E.M. singer performed a stripped down version of “No Time For Love Like Now” during a couple of late night TV appearances, but the studio version — now billed by Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine — is now available to stream.
They have also released the visual to the single — that was recorded at their homes as compliance to stay-at-home orders.