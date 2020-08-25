PTM: “Tomorrow” for the Kids
Portland’s own Portugal. The Man’s contribution to the children’s music benefit compilation, At Home With the Kids, which comes out Friday, is a version of the show tune “Tomorrow” from Annie.
It’s one of five songs already available for downloading and streaming from the album, joining cuts by Matt Maeson, Sia, Anderson East and the band Gnash.
PTM singer John Gourley sings “Tomorrow” with his wife, the band’s percussionist Zoe Manville. He spoke about why they chose it, noting that “without hesitation” they both “immediately gravitated” to the song. Though he’s originally from rural Alaska and she’s from Northwest England, “Annie” was a staple for both of them growing up and “a big part of why [they] love music.” Now, they’re raising their daughter on the song, too.