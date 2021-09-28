Portland Parks & Recreation is giving away trees to Portland residents

This summer’s record-breaking heat was a not-so-gentle reminder that it’s getting warmer. Trees won’t magically make it 20 degrees cooler, but a lush urban forest can help cool the city and our homes, clean the air, reduce crime, and improve our mental and physical well-being. It can be expensive to plant a tree in your yard and that’s where the annual tree giveaway from Portland Parks and Recreation can help. They offer a variety of trees ranging from medium to large in size, including native, conifer, evergreen and deciduous species available to Portland residents. The trees must be planted on private property (not in containers or the parking strip) and limited to two trees per household. A total of 1,800 trees will be given away this fall.
More details on the free trees and how to register here