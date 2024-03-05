Pilot Delivers Baby In Airplane Lavatory–Mom, Baby, and Pilot Are Doing Well!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A woman on a flight to Thailand went into labor in an airplane bathroom, and the pilot delivered the baby. He turned the controls over to his co-pilot, found the woman in active labor, and delivered the kid without any problems. Mom and baby are both doing well. (Here are some photos.)

2. A Grubhub driver in Virginia delivered someone’s lunch to an animal shelter last month and left with a dog. It was a weekend, so he had his five-year-old daughter with him while he made his deliveries.

She saw a black-and-white pit bull mix in the front window named Jihoo and fell in love. He’d been there a while. The shelter says their average dog gets adopted in 24 days, and he’d been there about eight months.

3. A woman in South Carolina just got her cat back five years after it went missing. The microchip still worked, but she didn’t have the phone number associated with it anymore. Shelter workers had to do a little more leg work because of it, but they tracked her down. (Here’s a video of the reunion.)