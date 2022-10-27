Picture of a Coal Miner Covered in Dust At College Basketball Game Goes Viral (And More Good News!)

1. A whole community in Carolina Beach, North Carolina gathered on Tuesday to celebrate a woman’s 100th birthday. They sang “Happy Birthday” while she watched from her balcony . . . the mayor gave her a key to the city . . . and they declared that October 25th will forever be “Marie Underwood Day”.

2. A kid in Raleigh, North Carolina was fighting cancer six years ago, and designed a haunted house from his hospital bed. Now he puts it on every year to raise money for a charity called Give Kids the World.

3. Have you been following the story about the coal miner who showed up to a University of Kentucky basketball game last weekend? He came straight from work to be there with his son and was COVERED in coal dust. (Here’s a photo.)

The team was touched by it and offered free tickets to any game this season. He chose their upcoming game against Kansas in January. A bunch of businesses in Lexington also offered his family free meals and a hotel room while they’re in town.