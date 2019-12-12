Peloton Commercial Actress Opens Up About Viral Backlash
Just so you know, the woman who played the wife so many people were worried about in the holiday Peloton commercial is just fine.
Monica Ruiz spoke about the viral ad on Thursday’s Today show. Social media blew up with comments about the commercial where a husband gave his wife a stationary bike for Christmas.
In the interview, Ruiz said her facial expressions is what concerned people. Ruiz explained, “Honestly, I think it was just my face. My eyebrows looked worried, I guess. People were like, ‘You look scared.’ I’m telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried.”
She was hesitant to do interviews about the commercial but she “just wanted to let everyone know I’m fine. I’m OK, I’m not in a rehab for mental health anywhere.”