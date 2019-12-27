Peggy’s Top 5 Albums of 2019
I`m not one for crisp descriptions of art of any kind, I like what I like. I`ll do my best to explain why these are my Top 5 albums of 2019 (in no particular order)
Hozier `Wasteland, Baby`
Album number two picks up from his debut album in some respects, and that`s a very good thing in my opinion. `Almost` is rich with layers of sound and `Movement` has that dreaminess that I expect (and want from Hozier) from his hypnotic voice. `Nina Cried Power` might be my favorite song on the album with its bluesy/gospel sound
Avett Brothers `Closer Than Together`
Seems like the guys in the band have a lot to say on this album and most of it comes out on `We Americans`. Not my favorite song on the album musically speaking, but it makes up for it in lyrics. `Bang, Bang` feels like a punch in the gut, it`s raw and powerful. `C-Sections & Railway Tressles` is lighthearted and fun.
Maggie Rogers `Heard it in a Past Life`
I want to be Maggie Rogers when I grow up. Her voice can be both dreamy and powerful in one song, often at the same time. It`s a pop album (that`s a good thing) that`s a whole lotta fun. I love `Past Life`, `Alaska`, `Light on`, `Give a Little`…ok, the entire album.
Michael Kiwanuka `Kiwanuka`
The album catches you right off the bat with `You Ain`t the Problem` and `Rolling`, which both feel a bit retro. By the end of the album, it slows down to two great songs `Solid Ground` and `Light`.
Tallest Man on Earth `I Love You. It`s a Fever Dream`
Singer songwriters are my jam and this new album has what I like … it`s sparse, well written and there`s a banjo! `My Dear`, `What I`ve Been Kicking Around` and `There`s a Girl` are stand outs.