Partial closure of a coal-fired power plant in Montana but contamination remains
One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western U.S. has closed two of its four units. The Montana plant has been unable to compete with surging investments into renewable energy and cheap natural gas. The closure was anticipated despite elected officials’ vows to find ways to keep it open. The large volumes of ash from burning coal at the plant has contaminated underground water supplies with toxic materials and is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up.
