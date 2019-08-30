Ontario, Canada looking to make producers responsible for over-packaging

      Weather Alert

Here’s great news from our northern neighbors, Ontario is overhauling its recycling program and they may include holding producers accountable for their wasteful packaging designs. The Canadian province would hand over responsibility for dealing with packaging to producers, instead of forcing consumers to carry the burden of the cost of disposal. This is really important because packaging is made at the design stage, which means waste and pollution are not accidents. Around 80% of the environmental impacts are determined at this stage where the producers have all of the control. If they’re forced to pay for the excess packaging, they’ll design it with much less waste.

