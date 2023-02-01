101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

One of four named glaciers in the Washington Cascades has melted

Share
One of four named glaciers in the Washington Cascades has melted

It’s not known how long the Hinman Glacier has existed in the Washington Cascades but for thousands of years it’s one of a handful of glaciers that have provided cool water to the Skykomish River. The Hinman Glacier has been shrinking over the last few decades and has now completely melted away, losing a long battle with global warming. It’s the biggest North Cascade glacier to completely disappear. The glaciers in this area have lost 55% of their surface area over the last 70 years, meaning 55% less ice to melt to provide water for fish and farmers.

Washington Cascade Hinman Glacier lost after thousands of years

#Trending

1

Check out Spookyboys - This weeks Homegrown Discovery
2

Buy Nothing is a community building gift economy
3

Review Of Experimental Thriller "Skinamarink" Now In Theatres and Streaming Soon
4

Happy sounding sad music from Goodgrief - KINKS Homegrown Discovery
5

Puppy Gets Swept Away By Floodwaters But His Apple AirTag Saved His Life! (And More Good News)

Recently Played

Big MeFoo Fighters
6:53am
SnapRosa Linn
6:50am
Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
6:45am
Walking On SunshineKatrina And The Waves
6:41am
Way Down We GoKaleo
6:39am
View Full Playlist