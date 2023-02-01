One of four named glaciers in the Washington Cascades has melted
It’s not known how long the Hinman Glacier has existed in the Washington Cascades but for thousands of years it’s one of a handful of glaciers that have provided cool water to the Skykomish River. The Hinman Glacier has been shrinking over the last few decades and has now completely melted away, losing a long battle with global warming. It’s the biggest North Cascade glacier to completely disappear. The glaciers in this area have lost 55% of their surface area over the last 70 years, meaning 55% less ice to melt to provide water for fish and farmers.
