      Weather Alert

One Benefit From Coronavirus Closing Beaches: A Strong Turtle Nesting Season

Around the world, people have seen a few unexpected benefits from staying home to contain the new coronavirus. Blue skies made a rare appearance in Chinese cities, a change of pace from the smog. Clear water began flowing through canals in Venice, Italy.

And now in South Florida, the shutdown of beaches could give sea turtles some of the best nesting conditions in the coming weeks as the season picks up, turtle experts say. The coronavirus-related closure of beaches has led to few, if any, people on the sands, so turtles won’t be disrupted by them as they come ashore to place their eggs.

TAGS
beaches corey foley corona virus mitch elliott nesting safer sea turtles
#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man