Oasis Reuniting… For a Movie?
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
It looks like the battling Gallagher brothers are reuniting — to start a film production company.
The Sun reports that Liam and Noel Gallagher have registered Kosmic Kyte as a company name for “motion picture production activities.” The Gallaghers are listed as company directors alongside Alec McKinlay, who runs Oasis and Noel’s management company, Ignition. The film company is reportedly being set up to make a bio-pic on the band.
Liam Gallagher seemed to confirm the brothers venture on Twitter Wednesday morning by writing, “There gonna put [me] in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me.”