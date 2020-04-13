Now is a great time to plant a vegetable garden
There are many reasons to plant a vegetable garden. Granted, a garden won’t feed you exclusively, but it can make you slightly less dependent on the grocery store. Planting, weeding and cleaning up in your yard are effective forms of exercise. And backyard gardening is a great distraction and science lesson for kids. You can start seeds inside by making a little pot out of newspaper, or plant seeds or starts directly into the ground. Look for a spot in your yard that gets 6-8 hours of sunlight.
Now is the best time to plant a vegetable garden