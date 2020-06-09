No Lollapalooza in 2020

(Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
As expected, this summer’s annual Lollapalooza has been postponed until 2021.
The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs announced today that all major summer events through Labor Day would not happen. Lollapalooza was scheduled to take place at the popular Grant Park from July 30th through August 2nd.
The fest’s promoters posted a note saying, “We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority. Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza‘s 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021.”
In lieu of the real thing, the promoters will host an online version of the event with archived performances from past festivals.