Leon Bridges and John Mayer have teamed up for a new single that seems perfect for these shelter-in-place times.

It’s called “Inside Friend” and it makes lyrical references to not going outside with lines like, “It’s evil out there / Let’s keep it at home.”

Mayer posted a video of himself listening to the song’s final mix on his Instagram, while Bridges posted a video of himself dancing to the song in his dining room on Twitter.