New Glass Animals video is… bizarre, but is it NSFW?
Dave from Glass Animals said of the video – “The video is a twist on those video games. Every video we have made in the last year has been made in peak lockdown… we had to get creative. In this case, Max came up with the idea that he could film me dancing in the park while sitting in his apartment. He was giving me direction the whole time via phone in my earbuds. It starts there and gets more and more surreal ha.”
Bonus – they’re coming to the Keller in February 2022.