New Fragrance Has The Aroma Of Puppy Breath
If you love the smell of “puppy breath”, I have found your new fragrance! Demeter fragrance company, famous for their unconventional scents like Fresh Cut Grass and Clean Laundry, have just launched a Puppy’s Breath fragrance. It took them 20 years to get it just right, and according to their website, it’s “a revelation of warm, wet and wonderful comfort,” and is “slightly sweet and undeniably organic and alive.” If you want to give it a whiff, it comes in a 1 oz. cologne spray, a 3.4 oz. cologne spray, a shower gel, a body lotion, a massage oil, a mini splash, and an atmosphere diffuser. So now you can smell like puppy breath from head to toe!
-Mitch-