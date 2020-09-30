New Discovery Suggests There Could Be Life On Mars
Are you fed up with how things are going here on planet Earth? Then this will come as good news! Researchers have found new evidence of underground saltwater lakes and ponds, beneath the surface of the planet’s southern ice cap. Scientists think the lakes may very well contain certain types of microbial life forms! BTW, Microbrial Life Forms is going to be the name of my band if I ever form one! Additionally, I apologize if the picture of the alien was misleading…I couldn’t resist!
-Mitch-