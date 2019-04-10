National Unicorn Day Means Free Cones and More

What makes a Tuesday more magical than free ice cream and unicorns!

April 9 is National Unicorn Day and Ben & Jerry’s Free cone day. That means sparkles & freebies for all! Yeah, they’re both made up holidays, but so what.

Participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops around the world will give away free ice cream cups and cones from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Chuck E. Cheese’s has Unicorn Churros through June 6 but is offering them for free for the made-up holiday Tuesday with the purchase of a 30 minute All you can play pass.

Get ready to taste some unicorn magic with Unicorn Churros starting on April 9th, and to celebrate we want to see you Unicorn It! Share a pic with your best unicorn horn for a chance to be featured in our #UnicornItChallenge. pic.twitter.com/13leyALwR4 — Chuck E. Cheese’s (@ChuckECheeses) April 8, 2019



Build-a-bear is also getting in the spirit with a new Pink Unicorn Fairy Friend, a mystical plush unicorn with a “glittery purple horn, sparkly hooves and a beautiful rainbow mane.”

Our NEW fairy friends are straight from an enchanting fairy garden! Shop our new arrivals and wish your furry friend to life with a little fairy magic! US: https://t.co/MnKvjzjpP4 UK: https://t.co/UpMxiD0szk pic.twitter.com/jtpd6LTphd — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) March 14, 2019

There are many other companies running Unicorn specials, Kraft Unicorn mac-n-cheese, Lucky Charms, Jell-O Unicorn Edible Slime, unicorn Pop-Tarts and more!