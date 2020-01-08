Nathaniel Rateliff’s New Solo Album Comes Out Next Month
Nathaniel Rateliff‘s first solo album in seven years is called And It’s Still Alright.
The project is due out on February 14th, and much of it was inspired by the death of his friend Richard Swift in 2018. Rateliff returned to Swift’s studio, National Freedom, in Cottage Grove, Oregon to make the album with co-producers Patrick Meese (The Night Sweats drummer) and James Barone (Beach House drummer).
Rateliff has released a video for the album’s title track, which is on YouTube. And he’ll perform the song tonight on Jimmy Fallon.