Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Cravings

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are teaming up with Willie Nelson to enter the cannabis business in their home state of Colorado.

The Nightstache Collection was produced by Willie’s Reserve to be sold at LiveWell locations in Colorado starting this week. Other retailers will be able to sell it in the fall.

Rateliff and bassist Joseph Pope wrote an editorial for Westword about joining the pot business and said, “Our hope is that these cannabis products will provide enjoyment for many as well as relief to those patients who need it most. We will advocate for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry, along with bringing restorative justice for those who continue to be imprisoned for activities that are no longer crimes.”

