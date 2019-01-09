I don’t often make New Year’s resolutions, but I found myself doing it the last couple of years with pretty good success. Two years ago I decided I wasn’t going to buy any new clothes and I did end up buying a few things, but far less than I would’ve had I not set that intention. Last year I vowed to walk, bike and bus to both of my jobs at least 75% of the time and I was successful at meeting that goal. This year I’ve decided I’m going back to not buying new clothes, honestly, I’ve got plenty. I’m also going to reduce what we have at home, getting rid of some of the clutter, and I want to spend more time with friends. It may seem like a lot, but I’ve already started doing a couple of them, so I think I can do it. Plus spending more time with friends is not a hardship. If you’re looking to make some changes.

My New Year’s resolutions