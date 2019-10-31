More tips to reduce your carbon footprint
Yesterday I gave a handful of ways that you can cut your carbon footprint to help fight our climate crisis. We had our house tested for energy efficiency not too long ago and our 1910 home scored well because of we invested in insulation. Improving your insulation is the most cost-effective way to make your house more energy efficient. Another thing that helps is changing to LED bulbs. They last longer than other bulbs and because they don’t give off heat, they reduce cooling bills. Buying less stuff is an often overlooked way to cut your carbon footprint. Instead, repair, reuse or borrow an item that you need. And finally, vote. Climate change has implications in local and national levels and every single election matters.
More tips to reduce your carbon footprint