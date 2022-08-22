Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. Almost two decades ago, a basketball fan near Seattle named Tom Steury set a goal for himself to make a million free throws. And he finally did it last Thursday on his 82nd birthday.

He initially started by taking 100 shots a day, and he’s gotten pretty good at it. He says his shooting percentage is around 94% now, and he once made 222 in a row. (Here’s an insane stat: The world record is 5,221 in a row.)

2. A 42-year-old woman in England says her cat woke her up in the middle of the night two weeks ago because it sensed something was wrong . . . and it turned out she was having a HEART ATTACK in her sleep. She survived.

3. Two twin sisters saved a woman who had a diabetic emergency on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers, Florida this month. One of them is a nurse, and the other is a firefighter and paramedic.

4. A woman was at a beach in New Hampshire when she lost her wedding ring that originally belonged to her great-grandmother. She thought she’d never find it. But then a complete stranger heard about it . . . went back with an underwater metal detector . . . and found it for her.