Monday’s Good News!

1. A video of a retired kindergarten teacher is going viral. A bunch of former students surprised her by showing up in their caps and gowns after graduating from high school. They wanted her to know what a lasting impact she had on them. (Here’s the video.)
2. A woman in Wisconsin named Fidalia Breunig recently got to celebrate her 100th birthday by riding through town in a fire truck. Her son is a retired fire chief, and she has nieces and nephews who are firefighters. So that’s how she wanted to celebrate. She says the secret to living so long is to “keep busy and keep moving.”
3. A 10-year-old in Georgia named Roman McConn has been finding homes for shelter dogs since he was four. And “The Washington Post” just did a big profile on him after he got his own TV show. It’s a Disney show called “Roman to the Rescue“.
4. No matter what you think of the “Let’s Go Brandon” thing, this was a cool accident. There’s a nine-year-old from Minnesota named Brandon Brundidge who’s autistic, so he has a hard time being in public. But when he saw “Let’s Go Brandon” signs everywhere during a trip to Texas, he thought they were all about encouraging HIM to be brave.
His mom says he loosened up on the trip and even jumped in a pool, which he wouldn’t normally do. She wrote a children’s book about it called “Brandon Spots His Sign“ and sent a copy to President Biden. He recently sent Brandon a signed letter that said he loved the book, and he’s proud of him for being so brave. (Here’s a photo.)
-Mitch-