      Weather Alert

Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!

1.  A guy from Pakistan had to come to America for a surgery.  And people in Alabama were so nice to him, he’s now inviting everyone in Birmingham to his wedding.

 

2.  A SWAT officer in Atlanta did CPR and saved a four-month-old infant’s life.  And his chest-cam got the whole thing on video.

 

3.  A 13-year-old who’s gone through 18 months of chemo got to design the paint job for an actual monster truck.  They also did a toy version, but it appears to be sold out already.  $10 from each sale went to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

 

4.  A woman named Mae Beale just graduated from the University of Maryland at age 82.  She turned 82 last Tuesday and graduated the next day.

 

5.  Remember two years ago, when a woman in New York called the cops on a Black guy and claimed he threatened her . . . but he’d done nothing wrong and was just out watching birds?  Well, that guy is 59-year-old Christian Cooper, and he just got his own bird-watching show on National Geographic.

-Mitch-

#Trending
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Shady Cove
KINK Summer Pick-A Ticket
Wednesday's Good News!
Thursday's Good News!
Today's Good News!

Recently Played

Tuesday, May 24th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On