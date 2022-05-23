Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A guy from Pakistan had to come to America for a surgery. And people in Alabama were so nice to him, he’s now inviting everyone in Birmingham to his wedding.
2. A SWAT officer in Atlanta did CPR and saved a four-month-old infant’s life. And his chest-cam got the whole thing on video.
3. A 13-year-old who’s gone through 18 months of chemo got to design the paint job for an actual monster truck. They also did a toy version, but it appears to be sold out already. $10 from each sale went to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
4. A woman named Mae Beale just graduated from the University of Maryland at age 82. She turned 82 last Tuesday and graduated the next day.
5. Remember two years ago, when a woman in New York called the cops on a Black guy and claimed he threatened her . . . but he’d done nothing wrong and was just out watching birds? Well, that guy is 59-year-old Christian Cooper, and he just got his own bird-watching show on National Geographic.
