Monday’s Good News!

1.  A 16-year-old kid in Rhode Island has been buying up abandoned storage units after people can’t pay their bill.  Then he tracks them down and gives their stuff back.

 

2.  A 65-year-old woman in Philadelphia named Twyanna Williams finally got her high school diploma . . . and graduated as the valedictorian of her class.

 

3.  Last year, a woman in Minneapolis gave birth to a baby boy who was FIVE MONTHS premature, which was a new record.  He weighed less than a pound, and doctors gave him a 0% chance of survival.  But earlier this month, he celebrated his first birthday.

 

4.  A woman in England was on a bridge threatening to jump, and no one could talk her down.  But then firefighters showed up with a comfort dog, a three-year-old Labradoodle named Digby.  And as soon as she saw him, she smiled . . . asked if she could pet him if she got down . . . and then did.  So he basically saved a life just by being there.

