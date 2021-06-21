Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A 16-year-old kid in Rhode Island has been buying up abandoned storage units after people can’t pay their bill. Then he tracks them down and gives their stuff back.
2. A 65-year-old woman in Philadelphia named Twyanna Williams finally got her high school diploma . . . and graduated as the valedictorian of her class.
3. Last year, a woman in Minneapolis gave birth to a baby boy who was FIVE MONTHS premature, which was a new record. He weighed less than a pound, and doctors gave him a 0% chance of survival. But earlier this month, he celebrated his first birthday.
4. A woman in England was on a bridge threatening to jump, and no one could talk her down. But then firefighters showed up with a comfort dog, a three-year-old Labradoodle named Digby. And as soon as she saw him, she smiled . . . asked if she could pet him if she got down . . . and then did. So he basically saved a life just by being there.
