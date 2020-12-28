Mitch’s Top Five TV Shows and Movies of 2020
It’s that time of the year when magazines and newspapers put out their “Best of the Year” lists, so here is my list of favorite things I watched on television from the comfort of my living room.
5. “Sex Education” on Netflix. Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance on the topic in his personal sex ed course — living with mom Jean, who is a sex therapist. It’s charming, awkward and very funny!
4. “Hollywood” on Netflix is my number four pick. In post-World War II Hollywood, aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true. The costumes, sets, and vintage EVERYTHING make this limited series absolutely stunning and the story is both funny and at times, heartbreaking. If you love Ryan Murphy’s work, you’ll LOVE “Hollywood”!
3. My number three pick is “Ratched” on Netflix. It’s another Ryan Murphy work and like “Hollywood”, the sets and costumes are gorgeous. Here’s the synopsis: A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients. Be warned: parts are EXTREMELY gory!
2. “Schitt’s Creek” on Netflix is my number two pick. In the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” a wealthy couple — video store magnate Johnny and his soap opera star wife Moira — suddenly find themselves completely broke. With only one remaining asset, a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which the Roses bought years earlier as a joke, this once-wealthy couple must give up life as they know it. With their two spoiled children in tow and their pampered lives behind them, the Rose family is forced to face their newfound poverty head-on and come together as a family to survive. I am so happy this show cleaned up big time at the Golden Globe Awards!!
- And my absolute favorite TV event of 2020 is: “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix! Set during the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world. It is absolutely wonderful!!