Maryland Couple Sets World Record with 135 Concerts in a Year, Spending $18K for Ultimate Music Adventure

1.  Wouldn’t it be nice to have this much time and money on your hands?  A Maryland couple broke a world record by going to 135 concerts in a single year.  That’s one concert every 2.7 days.

They saw BeyoncéLizzoPitbullBilly Joel, and over 130 more artists.  They say the whole thing cost $18,407, or just over $68 per ticket.

 

2.  A study in Finland found grandparents have a huge impact on their grandkids’ lives, and also on the mental health of the parents.  Researchers say it’s especially true with single mothers.

 

3.  A trail camera in Colorado spotted a dog that was lost in an avalanche 11 months ago.  His owner almost died in it, and never lost hope his dog made it out.

Now he’s hoping to track the dog down and bring him home.  People have donated over $40,000 on GoFundMe to help make it happen.  (Here’s a screenshot from the trail camera.)

 

