Marathon Man on the Run: English Police Halt Fridge-Toting Athlete, Discovers Heroic Quest to Support Friend with Diabetes

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Cops in England stopped a guy when they saw him running with a fridge strapped to his back. (???) But it turned out he wasn’t stealing it.

His name is Daniel Fairbrother, and he’s training for a marathon to raise money and support a buddy with diabetes. He’s trying to break the record for fastest marathon while carrying a household appliance. (Here’s an interview.)

2. A woman in South Carolina tossed a bunch of stuff in a bin at a recycling center on Sunday, and her diamond wedding ring slipped off. But workers sifted through a huge pile of junk and found it for her. (Here are the photos.)

3. A couple in Texas found out they’re having twins . . . again. They already have twin girls, and were shocked when their ultrasound showed another set is coming, this time a boy and a girl. They’re due in April. The video of them finding out is going viral.

www.shaneco.com