Make use of your garden beds in the winter

If you’ve got raised garden beds there’s a good chance they’re sitting vacant this time of year, but there are plenty of things you can do with them. Most obviously, you can plant fall and winter crops, things like kale, winter lettuce and swiss chard but also plant crops like onions, garlic and asparagus for spring. I’ve got a few of those things going but I’m also working to improve the soil in other areas of the garden to get it ready for next spring. Adding leaves, food scraps and compost help add nutrients to the soil. You can also add seeds and grow cover crops like clover, rye and field peas, this also adds needed nutrients and keeps down weeds.
Fall and winter ideas for your garden bed