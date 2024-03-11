Love and Valor: 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran to Marry at D-Day Anniversary Event in France

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A 100-year-old World War Two vet named Harold Terens is being honored in France this June at an event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. And he’s planning to also get MARRIED while he’s there. He’s been dating a 96-year-old woman since 2021, and they’re in love.

2. A woman in Iowa named Trudy Handleman marked her 102nd birthday last week by doing a canned food drive. She can’t get around well anymore, but still wanted to be of service to her community. She ended up with over 400 cans.

3. This one made national headlines over the weekend: A Walmart janitor in Arkansas was walking five miles to work each day, until a member of his community stepped up to help.

People around town call him “Mr. Bill”. A couple years ago, a woman named Christy Conrad offered him a ride . . . learned he can’t drive because he’s legally blind . . . and started driving him whenever she could.

Then a few months ago, she launched a Facebook group called “Mr. Bill’s Village” to see if other people might want to volunteer. Over 3,000 people have joined. They just pick him up whenever they see him.

The owner of a car dealership called Puckett Auto Group also heard about it. He thought Bill just needed a car. When he found out he can’t drive, he decided to give Christy the new car instead.

www.shaneco.com