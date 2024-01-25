Lonely Michigan Duck Finds New Friends and Hope for Ducklings Through Social Media Matchmaking

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A pet duck in Michigan named Sophia was sad and lonely after another duck named Evie recently died. So her owners used Facebook like a matchmaking service for ducks and went looking for a friend.

It worked, and hundreds of people reached out. They ended up getting two more ducks named Lucy and Goosey, and Sophia’s doing a lot better. It sounds like one of them might be a boy, because they’re hoping for ducklings this spring.

2. I might start doing this with scratchers, just in case one ever hits: A husband in Missouri bought a lottery ticket, only scratched off the bar code to scan it, and found out it hit for $100,000. But then he didn’t tell his wife, and left it for HER to scratch off. So she got the full experience of hitting the jackpot.

3. A woman in New York named Dennise Gomez just got to meet the two NYPD officers who pulled her from a burning car as a kid. It happened in 1996, and both men are retired now. It was an emotional day, because they found out SHE’S now a cop too. She told a reporter, “I want to do what they did for me.”

