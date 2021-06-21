Lewis Capaldi: The Potty Mouth

Lewis Capaldi sings sweet songs, but he gets a lot spicier on social media — according to a new survey that puts him near the top of the list of our most foul-mouthed celebrities.
Gambling site Mr. Q combed through a year’s worth of tweets from dozens of stars and found that Lewis is very fond of dropping F-bombs, S-bombs and all sorts of other bombs. He racked up 384 trips to the swear jar, one behind sharp-tongued comic Seth Rogen.
While Lewis had an impressive array of curses, he’s got a lot to do if he wants to catch up to the list-topper — Kevin Hart, who dished out 954. (Daily Record)