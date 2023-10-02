101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Kansas City Breaks Records: 60 People Play Baseball Non-Stop for 100 Hours, Raising $32,000 for Charity

Share
Kansas City Breaks Records: 60 People Play Baseball Non-Stop for 100 Hours, Raising $32,000 for Charity
Getty Images

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

 

1.  A group of 60 people in Kansas City, Missouri broke a world record by playing baseball for 100 hours.  That’s just over four days straight.  They raised more than $32,000 for several charities.  (The MLB playoffs start tomorrow, by the way.)

 

2.  Speaking of world records:  A very fit 45-year-old dad in Colorado broke the record for most pull-ups in one hour.  He did 1,010 of them.  The old record of 993 stood for over a decade.

 

3.  This cat was REALLY making a run for it:  A two-year-old cat named Ted went missing in southwest England back in August.  And he just turned up more than a month later, after sneaking into an airport.

Workers heard him meowing and found him in the ceiling of a kitchen area.  He’s now back home with his owners.

 

www.shaneco.com

 

#Trending

1

Demetri Martin Chats with Mitch Ahead of His Two Shows This Week at Revolution Hall
2

Raw and loose local music from Stoner COntrol - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
3

U2 At The Sphere Las Vegas Grand Prize Winner!
4

TikTok Saves the Day: Texas Teen's Quick Thinking Rescues Little Sister's Bangs Disaster Before School Picture Day!
5

Canadian Firefighters Save 'Lucky' Pup from Rooftop Peril!

Recently Played

JealousyNatalie Merchant
7:47am
DaylightDavid Kushner
7:44am
Times Like TheseFoo Fighters
7:39am
Counting Blue CarsDishwalla
7:34am
Sex On FireKings Of Leon
7:31am
View Full Playlist