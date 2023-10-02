Kansas City Breaks Records: 60 People Play Baseball Non-Stop for 100 Hours, Raising $32,000 for Charity

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A group of 60 people in Kansas City, Missouri broke a world record by playing baseball for 100 hours. That’s just over four days straight. They raised more than $32,000 for several charities. (The MLB playoffs start tomorrow, by the way.)

2. Speaking of world records: A very fit 45-year-old dad in Colorado broke the record for most pull-ups in one hour. He did 1,010 of them. The old record of 993 stood for over a decade.

3. This cat was REALLY making a run for it: A two-year-old cat named Ted went missing in southwest England back in August. And he just turned up more than a month later, after sneaking into an airport.

Workers heard him meowing and found him in the ceiling of a kitchen area. He’s now back home with his owners.

