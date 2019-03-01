Just In Time For World Record Day 2019

One of Green Day’s most infamous concerts ever is getting an official vinyl release for Record Store Day 2019.

The band will release their full set from Woodstock ’94, the 25th anniversary festival that Green Day played during their initial rise to fame after the release of Dookie.

The 35-minute set ended in a mudfight, as fans pelted the band with handfuls of mud, leaving frontman Billie Joe to put down his guitar and begin throwing mud back. Bassist Mike Dirnt got his front teeth smashed after security mistook him for a fan and tackled him.

Woodstock 1994 Live will be released on April 13th as part of Record Store Day. Here is some footage of that fateful day.