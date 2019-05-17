Join us & volunteer for Paint the Town Green

We’re cleaning up the streets again this year for the 2nd Paint the Town Green event. Join KINK, Metro and The City of Portland Graffiti Abatement program in SE Portland neighborhoods on Saturday, June 1st. We’ll be cleaning up litter and scrubbing off graffiti in Brentwood-Darlington, Foster-Powell, Hawthorne-Clinton, Lents, Montavilla, Mt Tabor and Mt Scott-Arleta neighborhoods. Last year we picked up over 1,000 pounds of litter as well as 20 pounds of cigarette butts. Want to get involved? We’ll provide the supplies along with the snacks, you provide the energy.

