Interview With Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes Friday Morning
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
I hope you will join me Friday morning at 9:30 when my guest will be Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. They have a new album out, Shore plus a nature documentary that coincides with the album. It is a really interesting concept and we will also have passes for you to win to see the film and hear the new album at a special screening at the Rose City Rollers Drive-In at Oaks Amusement Park next Sunday!