      Weather Alert

In-N-Out Burger coming to Portland area

So no more waiting three hours in a line down in Keizer. You can wait three hours right here!

Portland, In-N-Out Burger is inching ever closer to your doorstep. The mayor of Tualatin says that the California-based fast-food chain is in the beginning phases of the permitting process to move into a restaurant space vacated in early May by Village Inn. Tualatin Life was first to report the news.

The site sits just off of Interstate 5 on Southwest 72nd Avenue, across from Bridgeport Village. *from Wweek

AND when you go, make sure you’ve perfected their secret menu. Get the menu – HERE

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man