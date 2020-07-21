In-N-Out Burger coming to Portland area
So no more waiting three hours in a line down in Keizer. You can wait three hours right here!
Portland, In-N-Out Burger is inching ever closer to your doorstep. The mayor of Tualatin says that the California-based fast-food chain is in the beginning phases of the permitting process to move into a restaurant space vacated in early May by Village Inn. Tualatin Life was first to report the news.
The site sits just off of Interstate 5 on Southwest 72nd Avenue, across from Bridgeport Village. *from Wweek
AND when you go, make sure you’ve perfected their secret menu. Get the menu – HERE –