If You Own An iPhone, You Should Do The Latest Security Update NOW!
Take a moment and update your phone right now! Earlier this week, Apple released updates for iPhones and iPads after somebody figured out that hackers could take over the gadgets remotely. The update you want is 14.4. Sometimes, these updates and security threats don’t seem like a big deal. This one might be. A cybersecurity expert went so far as to say a hacker could “zombify” your phone and “control it from a distance.” How terrifying is that? Go update…do it!
-Mitch-