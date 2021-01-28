      Weather Alert

If You Own An iPhone, You Should Do The Latest Security Update NOW!

Take a moment and update your phone right now!  Earlier this week, Apple released updates for iPhones and iPads after somebody figured out that hackers could take over the gadgets remotely. The update you want is 14.4.  Sometimes, these updates and security threats don’t seem like a big deal. This one might be. A cybersecurity expert went so far as to say a hacker could “zombify” your phone and “control it from a distance.”   How terrifying is that?   Go update…do it!

-Mitch-

#Trending
10 Years of 21
Dave Keuning of The Killers performs on stage in Las Vegas.
The Killers: Dave is Definitely Back
U2's The Edge on stage in Korea.
U2: Edge's 20 Biggest Moments
No backyard? No problem. Grow herbs indoors
Weezer: New Album is Actually Old(er) Album