If You Are A Fan Of “Mario Kart” You Will Love This!
“Super Mario Bros. 35“ is sort of a 35-player “battle royale” in that it lets you sabotage your opponents while trying to survive to be the last player in the game. It’s classic Mario, but the twist is that any enemies you beat are sent over to someone else’s game. The game launches on October 1st and will only be playable until March 31.
“Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit“ is played with REAL radio-controlled cars that are equipped with small cameras, so when you watch the action on your Nintendo Switch the rooms of your house become part of the video game.
Both of these look super fun! -Mitch-