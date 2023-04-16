Ideas to get you started on a sustainable path
“We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly”
- Anne Marie Bonneau
What if making a difference for the environment doesn’t mean overhauling your life. What if you could make a difference by implementing small changes in your life. Here are some ideas:
WATER:
Turn off the water when you’re brushing your teeth and when you’re soaping up your hands
Check for leaks inside and outside of your house
Run your dishwasher on a full load
Plant a low-water garden (hint: native plants) and water your lawn less frequently
ENERGY USE:
Make your next appliance more energy efficient
Tips for staying warm in a cool house
How to keep your house cool this summer if you don’t have AC
Need help weatherizing your home? Start here
FOOD:
Tips to eat smart & waste less
Reduce your exposure to pesticides when buying produce (The Dirty 15)
VOLUNTEER:
Cascadia Wild is great if you love being outdoors
Become a Master Recycler and teach others about reducing waste and recycling
If you love plants, become a Master Gardener
Believe it or not, picking up trash is really rewarding – SOLVE Oregon, Surfrider and neighborhood organizations offer opportunities
More volunteer opportunities here
REDUCE YOUR CHEMICAL EXPOSURE:
Know how to spot ‘safer sunscreens’ and non sunscreen ways to protect your skin
Do you know what your putting on your skin? Check to see which brands of make-up and other skin care products are free of harmful chemicals
Make your own green cleaners or know what to avoid when buying cleaners
TAKE ACTION:
Know your representatives and reach out to them about important legislation. Find state representatives here
WASTE FREE SHOPPING:
Check out these waste-free stores: Mama & Hapa’s, Realm Refillery and Bold Reuse helps reduce waste for takeout
MORE WAYS TO BUILD A SUSTAINBLE LIFESTYLE:
Have questions about what’s recyclable at home, where to take a mattress and how to handle construction waste? Ask an expert
Do you really know what goes in your recycling and compost bin?
What about hazardous waste?
Learn how to mend your clothes
Buy secondhand clothes and be more discerning when buying new clothes
Not handy? There are regular Repair Cafes in the area
Borrow, don’t buy! Check out this Kitchen Library or North Portland Tool Library, NE Portland Tool Library, SE Portland Tool Library, Lent’s Tool Library, Beaverton’s Library of Things, Hillsboro’s Library of Things, Tigard’s Library of Things, Oregon City’s Library of Things,